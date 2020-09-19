Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run in a win over the Mariners on Friday.

Pham was reinstated from the injured list prior to the contest and slotted into the sixth spot in the order as the team's DH. He drew a walk in his first plate appearance and later scored the Padres' second run after leading off the fourth frame with a single. Pham figures to use the final week of the campaign to shake any rust in order to gear up for the playoffs. He's slashing .212/.323/.294 with six stolen bases in 24 games this season.