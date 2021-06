Pham received stitches on his chin and will undergo a CT scan for a potential jaw injury from the collision during Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury when he collided with teammate Ha-Seong Kim in shallow left field, which resulted in both players suffering apparent head injuries. The results of the CT scan likely will determine whether Pham requires a trip to the injured list.