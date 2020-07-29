Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants that Pham is "fine" after exiting the contest in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch in the groin, 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Pham went hitless in his first three plate appearances of the day before being struck in the lower half by a Sam Coonrod in the top of the eighth. While Pham was able to take his base and stay in the game for the Padres' turn at bat, Tingler pulled the outfielder in favor of Edward Olivares in the next half inning in what the skipper called a precautionary move. Pham looks like he's avoided any sort of major issue, but he could still be at some risk of sitting out Wednesday's contest.