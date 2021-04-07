site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Tommy Pham: Retreats to bench
Pham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Pham will be getting his first rest day of the season after starting in each of the Padres' first six games. Jorge Mateo replaces Pham in the outfield, manning center and batting eighth.
