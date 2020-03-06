Play

Padres' Tommy Pham: Returning to outfield next week

Pham (side) will play outfield sometime next week, with Wednesday a potential target date, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pham has been dealing with side soreness since early in camp. He's been able to play as a designated hitter but has yet to take the field, though he's been able to throw from 150 feet in practice. If he does indeed return to outfield duties by Wednesday, he'll have just over two weeks to prepare before the start of the regular season.

