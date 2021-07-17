Pham went 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk, a stolen base and five runs scored in Friday's 24-8 win over Washington.

It felt like a crazy game could be ahead when Pham scored San Diego's third run by stealing home in the first inning as part of a double steal with Eric Hosmer. Pham continued to produce well throughout the game, and San Diego's explosive offense had no problem bringing him home every time he got aboard. The outfielder is slashing .263/.374/.426 with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 52 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 18 attempts across 90 games this year. While he served as the leadoff hitter for much of the first half, he hit fifth to great results Friday and may stick lower in the lineup, which would boost his RBI potential.