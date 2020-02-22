Padres' Tommy Pham: Serving as designated hitter

Pham (elbow) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring opener against the Mariners, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pham is still not 100 percent, as evidenced by him slotting into the DH role rather than an outfield spot, but he is feeling good enough to hit. Pham slots in second in Saturday's batting order behind Fernando Tatis and ahead of Manny Machado.