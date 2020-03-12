Padres' Tommy Pham: Showing encouraging progress
Pham (side) has been taking part in "regular" outfield drills and was slated to play the field in Thursday's Cactus League game, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
While Pham has been swinging the bat as a designated hitter in spring games, he has yet to make his Cactus League debut in the field. The Padres' readiness to start Pham in left field Thursday suggests that he is nearly fully recovered from the side soreness that has hampered him since late February. However, his defensive debut will have to wait until at least April following Thursday's cancellation of spring training and corresponding delay of Opening Day as announced in a statement by MLB.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.