Padres' Tommy Pham: Showing encouraging progress

Pham (side) has been taking part in "regular" outfield drills and was slated to play the field in Thursday's Cactus League game, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While Pham has been swinging the bat as a designated hitter in spring games, he has yet to make his Cactus League debut in the field. The Padres' readiness to start Pham in left field Thursday suggests that he is nearly fully recovered from the side soreness that has hampered him since late February. However, his defensive debut will have to wait until at least April following Thursday's cancellation of spring training and corresponding delay of Opening Day as announced in a statement by MLB.