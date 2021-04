Pham (calf) will sit for the third straight game Friday against the Giants, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pham left Sunday's game against the Dodgers with calf tightness and hasn't started since, though he did appear off the bench Wednesday. That suggests that the Padres don't believe he'll need to head to the injured list, but he'll get at least one more day to rest, with Jurickson Profar taking over in left field.