Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pham slammed a solo shot off Zac Gallen to lead off the first inning. In addition, he scored in the seventh inning on a Jake Cronenworth single. The outfielder has two home runs in the last three games. He is slashing .254/.378/.411 with eight homers and 11 stolen bases. He is batting .317 with four home runs, nine RBI and 18 runs in the month of June.