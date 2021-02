Pham (wrist) will start in left field and bat cleanup in Sunday's spring opener against the Mariners.

The 32-year-old had a tumultuous offseason after undergoing surgery to address a stab wound and a wrist injury, and he estimated that he's entering camp at about 80 percent, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Given Pham is in the lineup and playing the field for the first game of spring training, the team doesn't appear overly concerned on his status.