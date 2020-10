Pham (hand) is starting in left field and batting fifth in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday.

The 32-year-old has been dealing with sporadic pain in his left hand since returning from surgery in mid-September, but it won't prevent him from starting Friday's winner-take-all contest. Pham is on a tear through the first two games of the series, going 6-for-9 with two doubles, one run, one RBI and on stolen base.