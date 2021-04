Pham will start in center field and lead off for the Padres on Friday.

Pham occupied the same role in San Diego's season-opener Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a HBP. Prior to Opening Day, he last played center field in 2018 as a member of the Rays. Trent Grisham (hamstring) is expected to be the team's regular center fielder this season, so Pham will likely shift over to left field once Grisham is able to return.