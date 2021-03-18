Pham went 3-for-3 Wednesday night against the Cubs and has seven hits in his last 13 at-bats after beginning spring training 0-for-17, after having an issue getting a new pair of contact lenses early in camp, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "The difference is the contact lenses," manager Jayce Tingler said. "He's starting to find a set that he's feeling better with, and he's starting to get more reps."

This isn't your average set of contacts, but a special pair that help Pham deal with an eye disorder called keratoconus. That eye disorder hindered his progress as a prospect in the Cardinals organization until he was properly diagnosed and treated. After a slow start this spring, Pham appears to be on pace for the start of the season.