Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Pirates.

Pham singled in the Padres' lone run of the night on a base hit to right-center and ended up stealing second the very next at-bat. Despite a decent fantasy night, the 33-year-old has had a horrendous start to the 2021 campaign, as he's slashing just .143/.302/.143 with two RBI and three runs scored through the first 13 games.