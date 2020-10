Pham went 0-for-3 with a walk and stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Pham was walked by Walker Buehler in the third inning and proceeded to swipe second base following a Wil Myers strikeout. The 32-year-old missed almost half of the regular season due to injury, but the veteran continues to show that this has not hampered his ability to be a threat on the base paths. The right-handed hitter slashed .211/.312/.312 during the regular season.