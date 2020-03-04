Padres' Tommy Pham: Still limited to DH duty
Pham (side) will serve as the Padres' designated hitter and will bat leadoff in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Royals, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pham will be making his fourth start of the spring, with all of them coming as the Padres' designated hitter. The team remains reluctant to expose Pham to action in the outfield while he works through a side injury, but the expectation is that he'll be able to slot back into the field before the Padres wrap up their spring slate of games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...