Padres' Tommy Pham: Still limited to DH duty

Pham (side) will serve as the Padres' designated hitter and will bat leadoff in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Royals, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pham will be making his fourth start of the spring, with all of them coming as the Padres' designated hitter. The team remains reluctant to expose Pham to action in the outfield while he works through a side injury, but the expectation is that he'll be able to slot back into the field before the Padres wrap up their spring slate of games.