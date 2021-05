Pham went 2-for-4 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run and RBI in Friday's 10-3 extra-innings win over the Astros.

His third-inning shot off Framber Valdez got the Padres on the board. Pham is finally starting to put things together at the plate, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and slashing .279/.446/.605 over the last nine games with two of his three homers on the year.