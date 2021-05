Pham went 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, two RBI, a run and a stolen base Friday in a win over the Mariners.

Pham knocked a run-scoring single in the first inning and subsequently swiped second base. He followed with an RBI triple in the second. The veteran outfielder has produced a paltry .195 batting average on the season but is reaching base at a .331 clip thanks to a 16.3 percent walk rate. He has collected four steals and scored 12 runs.