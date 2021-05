Pham went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in the Padres' 8-1 win Tuesday over the Rockies.

Pham reached base safely three times in the game Tuesday for just the second time this season. He swiped second in the sixth inning and later scored on a ground out. The outfielder is having a slow start, batting a career-worst .205 with a .537 OPS. In addition, he only has six RBI and runs a piece in 106 plate appearances.