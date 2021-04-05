Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
The veteran has been playing center field with Trent Grisham (hamstring) on the injured list to start the season, and he was in the lineup for the fourth straight game Sunday against the Diamondbacks. Pham has reached base in all four of those contests and has drawn four walks in his past two. Sunday's stolen base was his first of the campaign, and it stands to reason that he may rack up many more if he keeps getting on base at his current .444 clip.