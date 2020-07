Pham went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pham was able to steal second base in both the sixth and seventh innings. He came around to score on Eric Hosmer doubles both times. Pham tied his career high of 25 steals in 2019 with the Rays -- the 32-year-old outfielder can still make an impact on the basepaths. Expect Pham to feature in the top half of the Padres' lineup to start the year.