Padres' Tommy Pham: Takes seat Friday
Pham isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Pham will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Wednesday. Jurickson Profar will start in left field and bat eighth.
