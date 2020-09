Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After a month-long stay on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured hand, Pham returned to action as the Padres' designated hitter over the past two games, going 2-for-7 with a walk between those two contests. Though Eric Hosmer will serve as the Padres' DH in the series finale, Pham should serve as the primary option at that lineup spot during the final week of the regular season.