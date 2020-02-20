Padres' Tommy Pham: Tests elbow Wednesday
Pham (elbow) threw from 90 feet for the second time during training camp Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pham toughed out a strained UCL at the end of 2019 campaign and received treatment -- including a stem-cell injection and platelet-rich plasma therapy -- during the offseason. San Diego is looking to the veteran to provide an offensive boost after acquiring him from Tampa Bay in early December.
