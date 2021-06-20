Pham went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over Cincinnati.

Pham made good contact Saturday even though he couldn't get a ball over the fence. He's found a groove in the last eight games, going 14-for-32 (.438) with two home runs, three RBI, nine runs scored and four doubles in that span. For the year, the outfielder is slashing .251/.377/.389 with six homers, 22 RBI, 33 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 257 plate appearances. He's added seven doubles and a pair of triples.