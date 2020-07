Pham went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-7 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Pham did well from the cleanup spot, including the go-ahead hit in the 10th inning when he knocked in Trent Grisham. Pham is up to five runs scored, three RBI and four stolen bases through seven games, but the outfielder is still in search of his first homer in a Padres uniform.