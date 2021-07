Pham went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and two strikeouts as the Padres triumphed 9-8 against the Nationals on Thursday.

Pham had a role in each of San Diego's final three runs - scoring after doubling in the fourth, doubling home a run in the sixth, and scoring after a leadoff single in the ninth. The 33-year-old now has five hits in his last 10 at-bats after suffering through an 0-for-19 stretch.