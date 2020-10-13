Pham underwent surgery to address a stab wound in his lower back Sunday night, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
According to Acee, the incident took place Sunday night in San Diego. He was able to avoid any organ damage and is in good condition. "I'd like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night," stated Pham. "I truly appreciate the hard work of the San Diego Police Department as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I'm on the road to recovery and I know I'll be back to my offseason training routine in no time."