Pham went 3-for-4 with a home run, stolen base, two RBI and a walk Tuesday against the Reds.

Pham delivered a home run to lead off the fourth inning, his ninth long ball of the season. He added his 12th stolen base of the campaign in the final frame after reaching base on a walk. With the performance, Pham extended his modest hitting streak to four games, three of which have been multi-hit efforts. After a slow start to the campaign, Pham has now posted a .263/.384/.429 line with 41 runs scored and 27 RBI across 292 plate appearances on the season.