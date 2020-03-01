Play

Padres' Tommy Pham: Working as DH again

Pham (side) will bat second and serve as the Padres' designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pham will be limited to DH duty for a second straight game while he looks to move past a sore side, but he should be ready to resume playing the outfield at some point during the upcoming week.

