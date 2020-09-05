Pham (hand) has been catching fly balls in order to increase his grip strength, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pham went on the 10-day injured list Aug. 17 with a fracture of the hamate bone in his left hand. The bone is at the outer part of the wrist, and the fracture causes pain when Pham swings a bat. The veteran has been working on opening and closing his glove in order to increase his grip strength, though he has yet to take any swings. Manager Jayce Tingler noted that Pham's eventual return will be a "pain tolerance deal," suggesting that the 32-year-old will try to rejoin the active roster before he's completely pain-free.