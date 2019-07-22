Padres' Travis Jankowski: Activated and optioned
Jankowski (wrist) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Jankowski has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left wrist in March, but he's been cleared to return after completing a 15-game rehab minor-league rehab assignment (.254/.371/.271 with five stolen bases). The Padres have gotten solid production from their outfield this season, so Jankowski will have to toil away in the minors for the time being.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Makes fifth rehab appearance•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Embarking on rehab stint•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Not close to return•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Requires wrist surgery•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Suffers broken wrist•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...