Jankowski (wrist) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Jankowski has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left wrist in March, but he's been cleared to return after completing a 15-game rehab minor-league rehab assignment (.254/.371/.271 with five stolen bases). The Padres have gotten solid production from their outfield this season, so Jankowski will have to toil away in the minors for the time being.