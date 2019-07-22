Jankowski (wrist) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Jankowski has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left wrist in March, but he's been cleared to return after completing a 15-game rehab minor-league rehab assignment (.254/.371/.271 with five stolen bases). The Padres have gotten solid production from their outfield this season, so Jankowski will have to toil away in the minors for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories