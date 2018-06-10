Jankowski went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

Hitting from the leadoff spot, Jankowski collected his third multi-hit game of June with another solid effort Saturday. He's hitting .308 with a .376 OBP over 120 at-bats and remains a consistent presence at the top of the Padres' lineup with base-stealing upside.

More News
Our Latest Stories