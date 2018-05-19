Jankowski led off and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

There were concerns regarding Jankowski's playing time following the promotion of outfield prospect Franmil Reyes earlier this week, but he has now started three consecutive games with Manuel Margot retreating to bench for two of those contests. This development places the the 26-year-old on the strong side of a platoon in center with the struggling Margot. The move should only be surprising when considering the outfielders' pedigrees, as Jankowski has clearly been the superior center field option, slashing .370/.460/.500 with 11 runs and five steals in just 17 games.