Jankowski (wrist) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

News on Jankowski's recovery has been hard to come by, but the Padres have finally announced that he's ready to start a minor-league assignment. He suffered a broken wrist at the beginning of March and required surgery shortly after. Given his lengthy absence, it's likely Jankowski will be brought back up to speed at a slow pace.

More News
Our Latest Stories