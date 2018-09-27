Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Francisco.

Jankowski turned in his best offensive output of the season, falling a double short of the cycle. The 26-year-old doubled his career high in homers with four, but his primary fantasy asset this year has been his plus speed (24 of 30 on stolen base attempts). Jankowski filled in for Manuel Margot in center Wednesday, and he should resume his fourth-outfielder role over the final four games of the campaign.