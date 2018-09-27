Padres' Travis Jankowski: Finishes double short of cycle
Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Francisco.
Jankowski turned in his best offensive output of the season, falling a double short of the cycle. The 26-year-old doubled his career high in homers with four, but his primary fantasy asset this year has been his plus speed (24 of 30 on stolen base attempts). Jankowski filled in for Manuel Margot in center Wednesday, and he should resume his fourth-outfielder role over the final four games of the campaign.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Nabs 22nd steal•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Losing playing time•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Solo home run in winning effort•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Swipes 21st base•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Hits bench versus southpaw Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....