Padres' Travis Jankowski: Gets breather Monday
Jankowski is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
Jankowski has been on a tear since earning a promotion to the majors at the end of April, hitting .359/.438/.469 with a homer and seven stolen bases in 19 games, but he'll take his usual seat on the bench with left-hander Gio Gonzalez toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his stead, Manuel Margot will start in center field and hit eighth.
