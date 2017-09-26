Padres' Travis Jankowski: Gets day off Tuesday
Jankowski is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Jankowski has started four straight games in the Padres' outfield since Jose Pirela (finger) was ruled out for the season, but he'll get Tuesday off after going hitless in his previous two starts. With Jankowski out, the Padres will send out an outfield of Jabari Blash, Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe (from left to right).
