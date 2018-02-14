Padres' Travis Jankowski: Gunning for fourth outfielder role
Jankowski is in the mix for the Padres' fourth outfielder role heading into spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
At the moment, it seems like a three-man race between Jankowski, Matt Szczur and Franchy Cordero, although Alex Dickerson (back) could be in the mix as well if he's healthy. Jankowski's ability to take walks pairs nicely with his speed, but that's where the advantages end. Cordero and Szczur both have some speed to their game, and both seem to offer more offensive upside than Jankowski. Additionally, Cordero and Dickerson both hit left-handed like Jankowski, making it seem like there's no real separating factor between the group of four. The 26-year-old Jankowski has a decent chance to crack the Opening Day roster, but he'll need to put together a good showing in spring training if he wants to make it happen.
