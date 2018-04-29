Jankowski was promoted to the major leagues Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Jankowski was slashing an impressive .363/.452/.450 before being called up from Triple-A El Paso. He figures to see considerable playing time until Wil Myers (oblique) is able to return from the disabled list. The 26-year-old outfielder will look to redeem himself after batting .187 in 27 games for the Padres last season.