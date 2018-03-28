Padres' Travis Jankowski: Headed to minors
Jankowski will be optioned to Triple-A El Paso after failing to make the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
It appears as though Matt Szczur earned the role as the Padres' fourth outfielder instead of Jankowski, who missed a majority of the 2017 season with a bone bruise that he suffered in April. Even in the event that Jankowski were to be called up to the major-league level, it's unlikely that he will make much of an impact for fantasy purposes.
