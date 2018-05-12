Jankowski went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in the Padres' 9-5 loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

Jankowski has been swinging a hot bat since he was called up to the big leagues at the end of April and checked in with his first long ball of the season with a ninth-inning blast off the Cardinals' Luke Gregerson. While he probably won't continue to be a consistent source power, his .353/.421/.559 over his 34 at-bats this season has made for an impressive start to the season and his speed also means he could provide some fantasy value on the basepaths for as long as he's getting regular at-bats.