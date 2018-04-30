Jankowski is starting in right field and hitting leadoff Monday against the Giants.

Jankowski was promoted to the big club on Sunday and entered San Diego's game against the Mets during the seventh inning. He proceeded to go 1-for-2 and is in line to start Monday's series opener versus San Francisco with Wil Myers (oblique) on the disabled list. He struggled during his time in the majors last season, hitting .187/.282/.213 over 27 games. However he's shown improvement at Triple-A El Paso this season and has hit .363 with a .902 OPS across 22 contests.