Jankowski is on the bench Wednesday against the Mariners.

Jankowski has started just twice in the Padres' last eight games. His previous five days off were all against lefties, but he's now sitting against the right-handed Erasmo Ramirez. Franmil Reyes has started all eight of those aforementioned games while Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe have each starting seven, so that trio appears to be ahead of Jankowski at the moment.

