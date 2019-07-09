Jankowski (wrist) appeared in his fifth minor-league rehab game Monday with High-A Lake Elsinore, going 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base while serving as the affiliate's designated hitter.

Jankowski, who has been sidelined since early in spring training with a fractured left wrist, looks on track to return from the 60-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break. Through his first five rehab outings, Jankowski has recorded four hits in 16 at-bats while drawing five walks against two strikeouts. The speedy 28-year-old will give the Padres a more defensive-minded option in the outfield once reinstated, though he may struggle to earn regular playing time with Hunter Renfroe, Franmil Reyes, Manuel Margot and Wil Myers all likely ahead of him in the pecking order.