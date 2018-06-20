Padres' Travis Jankowski: Nabs 12th steal in loss
Jankowski went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics.
Jankowski recorded his second steal in as many games despite failing to record a hit in either contest. The speedster's playing time appeared to be in jeopardy, but Franchy Cordero's (elbow) setback may have altered that fate. Wil Myers' (oblique) impending return will still cloud up the outfield situation in San Diego, but the left-handed hitting Jankowski could find himself on the strong side of a platoon (or in a time share of sorts) with one or two of the remaining right-handed bats even after Myers is activated this weekend.
