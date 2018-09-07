Padres' Travis Jankowski: Nabs 22nd steal
Jankowski went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Reds.
Jankowski's fifth-inning steal off the duo of Luis Castillo and Tucker Barnhart had to be reviewed, but it ultimately stood for his 22nd swipe of the year. The 26-year-old has been a strong source of speed this season, but he is no longer seeing regular playing time, starting just one of the Friars' last four contests.
More News
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Losing playing time•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Solo home run in winning effort•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Swipes 21st base•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Hits bench versus southpaw Sunday•
-
Padres' Travis Jankowski: Out against another lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...