Jankowski went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Reds.

Jankowski's fifth-inning steal off the duo of Luis Castillo and Tucker Barnhart had to be reviewed, but it ultimately stood for his 22nd swipe of the year. The 26-year-old has been a strong source of speed this season, but he is no longer seeing regular playing time, starting just one of the Friars' last four contests.

