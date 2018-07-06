Jankowski went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Manuel Margot got the day off, so Jankowski slid over to center field in an effort to get Hunter Renfroe a rare start against a righty. The 26-year-old doesn't provide much in terms of pop (.071 isolated power mark), but he has excelled in a leadoff role this season, posting a .354 on-base percentage with a team-high 14 stolen bases in just 57 games.