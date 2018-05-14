Jankowski went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 victory over St. Louis.

Jankowski has been on fire since rejoining the big club Apr. 29 (.349/.429/.512), but his everyday playing time could be in jeopardy following the promotion of outfield prospect Franmil Reyes on Sunday. The 26-year-old has been used primarily as a fourth outfielder with the Padres prior to this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him resume that role to make way for the slugging prospect. Fantasy owners shouldn't cut bait quite yet, as the club could opt to play Reyes over the struggling Manuel Margot, although that scenario seems less likely given the latter's standing as a high-potential prospect in his own right.